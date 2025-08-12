PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect PDS Biotechnology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDSB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

