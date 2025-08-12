Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

PSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Pearson stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. Pearson has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 705,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 288,114 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 495,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 285,234 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the first quarter worth approximately $3,401,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 1,747.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 155,025 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

