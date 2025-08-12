Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Penguin Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NASDAQ PENG opened at $23.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $324,251 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Penguin Solutions will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This trade represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

