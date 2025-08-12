Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,675,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Penumbra worth $982,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.20, for a total value of $3,818,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,192.80. This represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $28,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,791.45. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,215 shares of company stock valued at $29,208,150. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. William Blair raised shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Penumbra

Penumbra Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $239.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a 200-day moving average of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.37 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.