Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Perspective Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share and revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

CATX stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CATX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Perspective Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Perspective Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perspective Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perspective Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,382,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,887 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.86% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

