PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. CX Institutional bought a new stake in PHINIA during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PHINIA by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.51 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHINIA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. This represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.