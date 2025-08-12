PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

GXO stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.50%. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

