PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 337 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of DTM opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.34. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.97 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT Midstream

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.