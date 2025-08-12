PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 258.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 401,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289,091 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 39,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock valued at $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.