PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $138.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.61. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $181.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06.

FTAI Aviation ( NASDAQ:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $676.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTAI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citizens Jmp raised FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

