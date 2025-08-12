PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $2,593,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $958,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.5% in the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:FND opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $81.61. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $124.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FND

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.