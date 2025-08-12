PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $947,000 Stake in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Masimo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masimo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 128.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $164.39.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

