PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,224,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,622,000 after purchasing an additional 723,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

