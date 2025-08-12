PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 74,100.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 4,057.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.1%

SNEX stock opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.17). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. Analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Chairman John Radziwill acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,520,400. This trade represents a 1.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 327,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,426,454.72. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,430 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,552. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.