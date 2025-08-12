PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock opened at $222.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.36%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $255.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

