PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

