PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,649 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE PFS opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Provident Financial Services, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In other Provident Financial Services news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 55,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $950,252.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 601,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,923.50. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

