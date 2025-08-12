PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,653 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Itau Unibanco by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Itau Unibanco Stock Up 0.1%

ITUB stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

