PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,265.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $122.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

