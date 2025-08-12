PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 4,409 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $66.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $91.14.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. The trade was a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

