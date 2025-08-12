PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 52,594 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 196.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MYI opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.68.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.