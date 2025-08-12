PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

STBA stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

