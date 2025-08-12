PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 601,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,489,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 598,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,160,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,241,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 337,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,657,000 after buying an additional 115,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $42,495,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $142.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.74. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.08 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.20.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. The trade was a 26.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total value of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,033.54. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

