PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,772 Shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 98.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 20,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bruker by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 64.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 2,608 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.36 per share, with a total value of $100,042.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 38,462,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,408,879.56. This represents a 0.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Bruker Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.24. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

