PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $119.91 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.50 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARW. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

