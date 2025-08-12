PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,448 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

