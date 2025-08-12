PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,788.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,782.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,812.30. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,666.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.