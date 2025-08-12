PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 105.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.5% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 42.8% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $245.41 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.56. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.98.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

