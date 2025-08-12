Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $117,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Pool by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 598,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,117,000 after purchasing an additional 194,632 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $168,735,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter worth about $144,901,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,507,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Pool in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.14.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.07. Pool Corporation has a 1 year low of $282.22 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

