Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2025

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POWFree Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cibc World Mkts lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.25.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

POW stock opened at C$56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$36.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a diversified holding company with interests in financial services, communications, and other business sectors through its controlling interests in Power Financial. Power Financial in turn holds controlling interests in Great-West Life (an insurance conglomerate), IGM Financial (Canada’s largest nonbank asset manager), and Pargesa (a holding company with interests in European companies).

