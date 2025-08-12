PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $134.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.1538.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $213,092,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2,586.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 219.2% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,039,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,820,000 after buying an additional 713,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after buying an additional 571,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

