Q1 Earnings Forecast for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CRON stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cronos Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,753,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the period. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

