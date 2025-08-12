Q1 Earnings Forecast for Immunic Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02).

IMUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $83.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.39. Immunic has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 279.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,726 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

