Q2 EPS Estimates for Regal Rexnord Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $137.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,753,000 after purchasing an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 10,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $1,486,515.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,691,624.82. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

