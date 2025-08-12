Q3 Earnings Estimate for iA Financial Issued By Desjardins

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Desjardins upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.62 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$142.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised iA Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$141.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.88.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$143.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$97.00 and a 52-week high of C$151.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Miron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.29, for a total transaction of C$2,104,389.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$214,341.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,080. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

