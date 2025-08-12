Q3 Earnings Forecast for Chorus Aviation Issued By Cormark

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.24.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$20.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.22. The company has a market cap of C$560.86 million, a P/E ratio of -34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$16.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Chorus Aviation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is -79.24%.

About Chorus Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.