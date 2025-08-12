Q3 Earnings Forecast for Duolingo Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Kessler now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

DUOL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $340.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $180.10 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Duolingo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duolingo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Duolingo by 110.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duolingo by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $3,444,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $20,939,300. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

