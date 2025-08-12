Q3 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By William Blair

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

