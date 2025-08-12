Q3 Earnings Forecast for TARS Issued By William Blair

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARSFree Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Hanbury-Brown anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.17) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TARS stock opened at $50.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.26. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

