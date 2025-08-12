Q3 Earnings Forecast for TKO Group Issued By Roth Capital

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TKO Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

TKO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

TKO opened at $180.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.16 and its 200 day moving average is $160.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,574,000 after buying an additional 611,178 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This represents a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561 in the last three months. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

