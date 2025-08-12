Q3 Earnings Forecast for WWW Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 2.4%

NYSE WWW opened at $26.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.