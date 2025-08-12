Q3 EPS Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$7.15.

Knight Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$6.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$656.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

