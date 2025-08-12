Q3 EPS Estimate for Leon’s Furniture Increased by Analyst

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Leon’s Furniture in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Leon’s Furniture’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Leon’s Furniture’s FY2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leon’s Furniture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.50.

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$28.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.82. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$30.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 4,000 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.51, for a total value of C$110,040.00. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

