Q3 EPS Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Reduced by Analyst

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 8th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TXG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.56.

TXG stock opened at C$41.94 on Monday. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$21.86 and a one year high of C$49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.14.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

