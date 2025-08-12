Q3 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for WSP Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.64. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2025 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get WSP Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$298.00 to C$307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$304.69.

WSP Global Stock Up 0.2%

WSP stock opened at C$280.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$279.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$261.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$209.00 and a 52 week high of C$289.94.

Insider Transactions at WSP Global

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Naysmith sold 6,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$281.34, for a total transaction of C$1,889,184.67. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.