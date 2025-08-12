Q3 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Decreased by Roth Capital

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $99.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,280. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $429,675,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,120,751,000 after acquiring an additional 198,370 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $230,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 320.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.