Q3 EPS Forecast for TransAct Technologies Raised by Analyst

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAct Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransAct Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on TransAct Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.27.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 544,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 129,289 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

