Q4 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Tire Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Tire in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Canadian Tire’s current full-year earnings is $13.70 per share.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Canadian Tire Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of TSE CTC opened at C$243.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$192.10 and a 52-week high of C$274.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$258.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$235.81.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.

