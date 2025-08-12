Q4 EPS Estimates for Walt Disney Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.60 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after buying an additional 458,077 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.