Qifu Technology (QFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $646.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. On average, analysts expect Qifu Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QFIN opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. Qifu Technology has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QFIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Qifu Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qifu Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 32.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,603,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,028,000 after purchasing an additional 395,589 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Qifu Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

