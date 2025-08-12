Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Leerink Partnrs cut Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In other Quanterix news, Director William P. Donnelly purchased 93,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $506,534.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 139,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,671.36. This represents a 202.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David R. Walt purchased 131,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $716,048.67. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,628,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,844,394.86. This represents a 8.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 463,113 shares of company stock worth $2,625,444 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,205,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,680 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanterix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,217,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,569,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,185,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 122,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 38.8% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,325,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 370,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. Quanterix has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

